Freestyle skiing Worlds: James Woods & Isabel Atkin win ski slopestyle bronze

Woods also won silver at the 2013 World Championships

Britain's James Woods and Isabel Atkin won freestyle skiing slopestyle bronze medals at the World Championships.

Woods led after round two with 90.40 points but American McRae Williams beat that with 93.80 on run three in Spain.

Gus Kenworthy - who was born in Chelmsford but competes for the US - scored 91.80 to finish second as Woods crashed on his third and final run.

In the women's event Atkin scored 83.20 to claim third behind Tess Ledeux (85.60) and Emma Dahlstrom (83.80).