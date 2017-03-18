BBC Sport - Halfpipe Ski World Championships: Top tricks and bad crashes in final

Thrills & spills in halfpipe ski world final

Watch some of the best moments from the halfpipe ski as Japan's Ayana Onozuka and Aarin Blunk of the USA win the women's and men's events respectively at the Freestyle World Championships in Sierra Nevada.

