Rowan Cheshire: Halfpipe skier finishes sixth in world final

British halfpipe skier Rowan Cheshire crashed in all three of her final runs, but still secured Britain's best-ever World Championship result in the event.

Cheshire, 21, who has missed much of the past three years because of repeated concussions, finished sixth.

"I'm really happy with my progression, but I just couldn't put it down tonight," she told BBC Sport.

"It happens and I'm going to take positives from being out there against the best in the world."

Japan's Ayana Onozuka (89.80) took gold in Sierra Nevada ahead of France's Marie Martinod (87.00) and American Devin Logan (84.20).

Cheshire was regarded as a potential medallist at the Sochi Winter Olympics, but a heavy crash in training resulted in a serious concussion that meant she missed the event.

Cheshire now wants a solid training block ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

She suffered two further concussions and experienced panic attacks over the next 18 months, only returning to full-time competition this season with under a year to go to the Pyeongchang Games.

"I'm over all of my head injuries," she said. "I'm in a really good place, feeling super-confident and enjoying it more than ever."

Earlier on Saturday, James Woods and Izzy Atkin qualified for their respective slopestyle finals, which will take place on Sunday.

Woods, who finished fifth in Sochi, scored 86.00 to finish fourth in his heat while Atkin, who won GB's first ski slopestyle World Cup gold medal earlier this month qualified in third place.

Although GB's Tyler Harding, Cal Sanderson and Michael Rowlands all missed out, organisers subsequently revised their rules and have added a semi-final on Sunday with the top four to qualify for an extended 16-strong final.