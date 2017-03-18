BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Sandra Naeslund completes dominant ski cross victory
Naeslund completes dominant ski cross victory
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund leads throughout to win the women's ski cross final at the Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.
