Scotland open with win at World Women's Curling Championship

Eve Muirhead
Scotland finished third at the European Championships in Glasgow in November

Scotland opened with victory at the World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing by beating USA 9-8.

Eve Muirhead's rink were drawing 8-8 after 10 ends but took a crucial point in the extra end to win.

Defending champions Switzerland beat Germany 7-5, Sweden defeated Italy and Canada were 9-3 winners over hosts China.

The Scots' next two games are on Sunday, against Italy (01:00 GMT) and European champions Russia (11:00).

Life on the road with Team Muirhead

