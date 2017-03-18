Scotland open with win at World Women's Curling Championship
Scotland opened with victory at the World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing by beating USA 9-8.
Eve Muirhead's rink were drawing 8-8 after 10 ends but took a crucial point in the extra end to win.
Defending champions Switzerland beat Germany 7-5, Sweden defeated Italy and Canada were 9-3 winners over hosts China.
The Scots' next two games are on Sunday, against Italy (01:00 GMT) and European champions Russia (11:00).