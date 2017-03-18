BBC Sport - Scottish curling's Team Muirhead - life on the ice...and on the road

Scotland's Team Muirhead - life on the ice

Scotland's women curlers are competing at the World Championship in Beijing from 18-26 March.

Here Team Muirhead - made up of Lauren Gray, Vicki Adams, Anna Sloan and Eve Muirhead - reveal theirs secrets about life on the ice...and on the road.

