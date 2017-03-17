BBC Sport - Norway's Stalle Sandbech takes Big Air gold
Norway's Sandbech takes Big Air gold
Norway's Stalle Sandbech takes Big Air snowboarding gold at the Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships in Spain.
