BBC Sport - Norway's Stalle Sandbech takes Big Air gold

Norway's Sandbech takes Big Air gold

Norway's Stalle Sandbech takes Big Air snowboarding gold at the Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships in Spain.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: 'She's got 100!' Gasser wins spectacular Big Air title

WATCH MORE: 'Like jumping over your house' on a snowboard!

Top videos

Video

Norway's Sandbech takes Big Air gold

Video

1992 v 2017: Carling selects his combined XV

Video

'She's got 100!' Gasser wins spectacular Big Air title

Video

Who would win in a boxing match? Rooney or Zlatan?

Video

Pedro 'dreaming' of winning the Premier League

Video

'The three players I wouldn't have sold'

Video

Jones wary of 'big performance' from Ireland

Video

'Magnificent' Defoe goals as he wins England recall

Video

The stats which led to Karanka's sacking

Audio

'Amazing' Sizing John wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Six Nations Final Weekend Preview

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Nordic Walking

Free Taster Session
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired