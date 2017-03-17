BBC Sport - 'She's got 100!' Anna Gasser wins spectacular Big Air title
'She's got 100!' Gasser wins spectacular Big Air title
Anna Gasser becomes world champion in the Big Air snowboarding in Spain, after scoring 100 points with her spectacular third and final run.
