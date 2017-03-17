BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: What are the judges looking for?
'Like jumping over your house' on a snowboard!
- From the section Winter Sports
BBC Sport commentator Tim Warwood looks back and analyses some of the gold medal winning runs from the Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: 'Like squat thrusting an elephant' - commentary capers
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired