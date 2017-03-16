BBC Sport - Ester Ledecka, Andreas Prommegger win snowboard slalom golds

Ledecka, Prommegger win snowboard slalom golds

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka wins gold in the women's parallel slalom snowboarding at the World Championships in Spain, with Austria's Andreas Prommegger winning the men's event.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: 'Like squat thrusting an elephant' - commentary capers

Top videos

Video

Ledecka, Prommegger win snowboard slalom golds

Video

Archive: Defoe scores for England at 2010 World Cup

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Guardiola criticises players' approach

Video

Pogba deserves respect - Mourinho

Video

BBC School Report: From eating disorder to ironman triathlon

Video

Prommegger wins snowboard title in dramatic finish

Video

Austria's Ulbing wins snowboard parallel slalom

Video

Everyone can be proud of Leicester - Shakespeare

Video

LeBron James slam dunk in NBA plays of the week

Video

Minikin's 'thunderous' try of the week

Video

Sochi heartbreak improved me - Christie

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Nordic Walking

Free Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired