BBC Sport - Snowboard World Championships: Andreas Prommegger wins parallel slalom
Prommegger wins snowboard title in dramatic finish
Austria's Andreas Prommegger takes gold in the men's snowboard parallel slalom, as he overtakes his countryman Benjamin Karl after he made a mistake at the third-from-last gate.
