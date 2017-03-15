BBC Sport - Snowboard World Championships: Austria's Ulbing wins snowboard slalom
Austria's Ulbing wins snowboard parallel slalom
- From the section Winter Sports
Austria's Daniela Ulbing wins gold in the women's parallel slalom finals ahead of Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic.
