BBC Sport - Speed skater Elise Christie says Sochi experience made her a better athlete
Sochi heartbreak improved me - Christie
- From the section Winter Sports
British triple world champion short track speed skater Elise Christie says disappointment at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics made her a "better athlete".
READ:Laura Deas column - 'Fresh challenge after a long, tough season'
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired