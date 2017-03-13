BBC Sport - 'The Chequered-saurus Rex!' Photo-finish in snowboard final
'The Chequered-saurus Rex!' Photo-finish in snowboard final
USA take gold in the men's snowboard cross team final, with Nick Baumgartner first across the line in a thrilling photo-finish in Sierra Nevada.
