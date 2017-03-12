Elise Christie wins triple gold at World Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Elise Christie crosses the line to win 1000m world championship gold

Elise Christie has become a triple world champion after victory in the 1000m, 1500m and the overall title at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam.

On Saturday, she became the first British woman to win a world title when she took gold in the 1500m and went on to finish fourth in the 500m final.

And on Sunday the 26-year-old Scot added a gold in the 1000m, bronze in the 3000m and took the overall title.

She said on Saturday: "It's pretty amazing, especially as I haven't raced the 1500m distance in a year.''

Christie had previously won eight world championship medals but had never claimed gold until this weekend.

The world titles represent an impressive resurgence from Christie, who said she was considering her future in the sport after being disqualified from all three of her events at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Livingston-born Christie has been focusing on the shorter distance events this season and had already set a new 500m world record of 42.335 seconds.

She said: "It was all or nothing for me in the 500m. I am pretty disappointed as it's my preferred distance and I put a lot of emphasis on it."

Elise Christie on her way to 1500m gold on Saturday

Meanwhile at the World Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships, Zoe Gillings-Brier finished ninth in the snowboard cross.

She only gave birth to a daughter last August and missed out on a chunk of pre-season training.

Gillings-Brier, who does not receive UK Sport funding, told BBC Sport: "I loved every minute of it. Back on a big course with all the best competitors. Hopefully I'll get some great training in the summer."

American Lindsey Jacobellis landed her fifth world title in a photo finish with France's Chloe Trespeuch.

On her first appearance in the competition, 19-year-old Welsh competitor Maisie Potter went out in the snowboard cross quarter-finals.