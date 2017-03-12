BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Lindsey Jacobellis takes gold

Jacobellis takes gold in tense photo-finish

American Lindsey Jacobellis became a double world-champion in the snowboard cross, after a tense women's final was decided by a photo-finish. The men's title was claimed by France's Pierre Vaultier.

WATCH MORE:'Like squat-thrusting an elephant' - commentary capers

Watch live coverage of the snowboard cross team finals, Monday 13 March from 10:50 GMT on BBC Red Button and online.

Click here for full event coverage details.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Jacobellis takes gold in tense photo-finish

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City

Video

Sanchez scores brilliant fourth goal

Video

Rampant England thrash Scotland to retain Six Nations title

Video

Sukamuljo's 'sensational' behind back shot

Video

Walcott breaks deadlock for Arsenal

Video

England focused on Ireland already - Jones

Video

'Relief' for Howe after first win of 2017

Video

France secure bonus-point win over Italy

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City

Video

Snowboard slopestyle champions are crowned

Video

Bilic 'disappointed' by missed chances

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired