BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Lindsey Jacobellis takes gold
Jacobellis takes gold in tense photo-finish
- From the section Winter Sports
American Lindsey Jacobellis became a double world-champion in the snowboard cross, after a tense women's final was decided by a photo-finish. The men's title was claimed by France's Pierre Vaultier.
