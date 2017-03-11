BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Slopestyle medals are decided

Snowboard slopestyle champions are crowned

Belgium's Seppe Smits is "protractor perfect" as he wins the men's snowboard slopestyle gold, with Canada's Laurie Blouin surprising the field to win the women's event.

Watch live coverage of the snowboard halfpipe finals, Saturday 11 March from 18:50 GMT on BBC Red Button and online.

Click here for full event coverage details.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Snowboard slopestyle champions are crowned

Video

'Like squat thrusting an elephant' - commentary capers

Video

Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance

Video

France secure bonus-point win over Italy

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City

Video

Aguero doubles Man City's lead

Video

Mourinho not looking for Chelsea revenge

Video

North scores twice as Wales win thriller

Video

What a story - Lincoln City's path to the last eight

Video

Manchester clubs have the best squads - Conte

Video

Adcocks' comeback stuns Olympic winners

Video

Manchester City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired