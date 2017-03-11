BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Slopestyle medals are decided
Snowboard slopestyle champions are crowned
Belgium's Seppe Smits is "protractor perfect" as he wins the men's snowboard slopestyle gold, with Canada's Laurie Blouin surprising the field to win the women's event.
