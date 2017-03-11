BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Commentary capers in slopestyle final
'Like squat thrusting an elephant' - commentary capers
- From the section Winter Sports
BBC Sport commentator Tim Warwood describes the action from the Snowboarding Slopestyle final, including references to Terminator 2, a dog in a hot tub and what it would feel like to squat thrust an elephant.
Watch live coverage of the snowboard halfpipe finals, Saturday 11 March from 18:50 GMT on BBC Red Button and online.
Click here for full event coverage details.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired