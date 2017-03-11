BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: Commentary capers in slopestyle final

'Like squat thrusting an elephant' - commentary capers

BBC Sport commentator Tim Warwood describes the action from the Snowboarding Slopestyle final, including references to Terminator 2, a dog in a hot tub and what it would feel like to squat thrust an elephant.

Watch live coverage of the snowboard halfpipe finals, Saturday 11 March from 18:50 GMT on BBC Red Button and online.

Click here for full event coverage details.

Available to UK users only.

