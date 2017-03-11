Elise Christie wins 1500m gold at World Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Christie won silver and bronze in last year's World Championships

Elise Christie became the first British woman to win a World Short Track Speed Skating Championships title with victory in the 1500m in Rotterdam.

The 26-year-old Scot had previously won eight other world championship medals.

She clocked two minutes 54.369 seconds, just 0.12 ahead of Canadian Marianne St-Gelais in second with Shim Suk-hee of South Korea 0.55 back in third.

Defending champion Choi Min-jeong of South Korea finished a distant fifth in 3:05.257.

The world title represents an impressive resurgence from Christie, who said she was considering her future in the sport after being disqualified from all three of her events at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Livingston-born Christie has been focusing on the shorter distance events this season and has already set a new 500m world record of 42.335 seconds.

She then progressed to the final of the 500m, which will take place later on Saturday and is also competing in the 1000m on Sunday.