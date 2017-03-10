BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships: Top skills in Aerial finals
Top skills in aerial ski finals
- From the section Winter Sports
Watch the best of the women and men in the aerial finals at the Freestyle and Snowboard World Championships in Sierra Nevada.
Watch live coverage of the Snowboard slopestyle finals, Saturday 11 March from 10:50 GMT on BBC Red Button and online.
Click here for full event coverage details.
Available to UK users only.
