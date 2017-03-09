X Games: James Woods wins slopestyle bronze in Oslo

James Woods celebrates on the podium
James Woods finished second at the World Cup Ski Slopestyle in Quebec

British skier James Woods has won slopestyle bronze at the X Games in Oslo, Norway.

The 25-year-old, who finished top in Wednesday's qualifying, scored 87.33 behind winner and home favourite Oystein Braaten (91.33) and USA's Nick Goepper (89:00).

Woods, 25, will compete in the big air elimination on Friday afternoon.

He won gold in the ski big air at the X Games in Aspen last month.

Snowboarding big air will make its Olympic debut next year in Pyeongchang.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired