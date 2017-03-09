X Games: James Woods wins slopestyle bronze in Oslo

From the section

James Woods finished second at the World Cup Ski Slopestyle in Quebec

British skier James Woods has won slopestyle bronze at the X Games in Oslo, Norway.

The 25-year-old, who finished top in Wednesday's qualifying, scored 87.33 behind winner and home favourite Oystein Braaten (91.33) and USA's Nick Goepper (89:00).

Woods, 25, will compete in the big air elimination on Friday afternoon.

He won gold in the ski big air at the X Games in Aspen last month.

Snowboarding big air will make its Olympic debut next year in Pyeongchang.