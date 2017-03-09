Katie Ormerod out of World Championships with back fracture

Katie Ormerod
Katie Ormerod is seen as one of Britain's best medal hopes for Pyeongchang 2018 after winning a Big Air World Cup event this year

British freestyle snowboarder Katie Ormerod is out of the World Championships after fracturing a vertebra in her back in training.

The 19-year-old said the injury was "nothing too serious" and that she was hoping to be "back in less than six weeks for the end of the season".

She was due to compete in snowboard slopestyle qualifying on Thursday and Big Air qualifying from 16 March.

Ormerod became Britain's first Big Air World Cup winner earlier this year.

She is seen as one of Britain's best medal hopes for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships are taking place in Sierra Nevada, Spain until 19 March.

Katie Ormerod
Katie Ormerod revealed the news of her back injury on social media

