BBC Sport - World Championships: Perrine Laffont takes gold by a single vote
Laffont is world champion by a single vote
- From the section Winter Sports
France's Perrine Laffont claims the gold medal after a tense women's dual moguls final against Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva, winning the title by a single vote.
Watch live coverage of the Aerials Finals, Friday 10 March from 18:20 GMT on BBC Red Button and online.
Click here for full event coverage details.
Available to UK users only.
