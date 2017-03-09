BBC Sport - World Championships: Spectacular fall in dual moguls
Ouch! Spectacular tumble in dual moguls
- From the section Winter Sports
Walter Wallberg of Sweden crashes out of the dual moguls event with a spectacular fall, bouncing down the course before coming to a stop and waving to the crowd.
Watch live coverage of the Aerials Finals, Friday 10 March from 18:20 GMT on BBC Red Button and online.
Click here for full event coverage details.
Available to UK users only.
