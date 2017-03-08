BBC Sport - World Championships: Australia & Japan claim individual gold's
'Mind-blowing pace' in world moguls finals
- From the section Winter Sports
Australia's Britteny Cox and Japan's Ikuma Horishima win gold in the individual moguls events at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Sierra Nevada.
Watch live coverage of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships on BBC Red Button and online 8-19 March.
Available to UK users only.
