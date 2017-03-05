Andrew Musgrave claims GB's best Nordic skiing result with fourth in 50km

Andrew Musgrave
Briton Andrew Musgrave missed out on a medal by just 1.5 seconds in the 50km freestyle

Andrew Musgrave recorded Great Britain's best-ever Nordic skiing result by finishing fourth in the 50km freestyle at the World Cross Country Skiing Championships.

The 26-year-old Scot missed out on a medal by 1.5 seconds after working his way through the elite field in Lahti, Finland.

The race was won by Canadian Alex Harvey in 1:46:28.9.

Russia's Sergey Ustiugov took silver, with Finland's Matti Heikkinen third.

It was a tremendous performance by Musgrave, whose previous best result was sixth in a World Cup 15km.

Elsewhere at the 2017 World Championships, he finished 12th in the 15km Classic and 11th in the 30km skiathlon.

