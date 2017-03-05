Andrew Musgrave claims GB's best Nordic skiing result with fourth in 50km
Andrew Musgrave recorded Great Britain's best-ever Nordic skiing result by finishing fourth in the 50km freestyle at the World Cross Country Skiing Championships.
The 26-year-old Scot missed out on a medal by 1.5 seconds after working his way through the elite field in Lahti, Finland.
The race was won by Canadian Alex Harvey in 1:46:28.9.
Russia's Sergey Ustiugov took silver, with Finland's Matti Heikkinen third.
It was a tremendous performance by Musgrave, whose previous best result was sixth in a World Cup 15km.
Elsewhere at the 2017 World Championships, he finished 12th in the 15km Classic and 11th in the 30km skiathlon.