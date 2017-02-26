BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Championships: Germany win double gold in four-man bob

Germany win double gold in four-man bob

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner both win gold in the four-man bobsleigh, after finishing with the same time after four heats at the World Championships in Konigssee, Germany.

WATCH MORE: GB crash out of four-man bob

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Germany win double gold in four-man bob

Video

Is Pearson the man for the Leicester job?

Video

Spirited Scotland brush aside Wales

Video

Can Southampton carry on defying the odds?

Video

Kane one of world's best strikers - Pochettino

Video

France & Ireland players sing after anthem fails

Video

The buck stops with Ranieri - Holt

Video

Ireland beat France to keep title hopes alive

Video

Five things we'll miss about Claudio Ranieri

Video

Not good enough at any level - Hughes

Video

Eighth for GB's Parsons as Dukurs wins gold

Video

I have no problem with Ranieri - Schmeichel

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired