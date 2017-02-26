BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Championships: Germany win double gold in four-man bob
Germany win double gold in four-man bob
- From the section Winter Sports
Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner both win gold in the four-man bobsleigh, after finishing with the same time after four heats at the World Championships in Konigssee, Germany.
WATCH MORE: GB crash out of four-man bob
Available to UK users only.
