BBC Sport - Skeleton World Championships: GB's Parsons finishes eighth as Latvia's Dukurs wins gold

Eighth for GB's Parsons as Dukurs wins gold

Latvia's Martins Dukurs wins his third consecutive skeleton gold medal as Great Britain's Dominic Parsons finishes eighth at the World Championships in Konigssee, Germany.

WATCH MORE: Yarnold wins bronze at skeleton Worlds

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Eighth for GB's Parsons as Dukurs wins gold

Video

Spirited Scotland brush aside Wales

Video

Can Southampton carry on defying the odds?

Video

Ireland beat France to keep title hopes alive

Video

Five things we'll miss about Claudio Ranieri

Video

I have no problem with Ranieri - Schmeichel

Video

Yarnold wins bronze at skeleton Worlds

Video

GB crash out of world four-man bob

Video

No bigger win this season - Allardyce

Video

Could ballet give rugby players an edge?

  • From the section News
Video

Chelsea dominated against Swansea - Conte

Video

Ranieri 'very sad' for Leicester fans

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired