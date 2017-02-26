BBC Sport - Skeleton World Championships: GB's Parsons finishes eighth as Latvia's Dukurs wins gold
Eighth for GB's Parsons as Dukurs wins gold
- From the section Winter Sports
Latvia's Martins Dukurs wins his third consecutive skeleton gold medal as Great Britain's Dominic Parsons finishes eighth at the World Championships in Konigssee, Germany.
WATCH MORE: Yarnold wins bronze at skeleton Worlds
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired