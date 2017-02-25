Curling: Eve Muirhead's rink clinch World Championship slot with Scottish title

Eve Muirhead and her rink will now represent Great Britain at the World Championship in Beijing from 18-26 March

Eve Muirhead's rink successfully defended their Scottish National Championship with a 6-4 victory over Hannah Fleming's team in Perth.

The title is their third in a row and ensures a place at next month's World Championship in Beijing.

Fleming's rink failed to fully recover from trailing in a tight opening spell.

Three points in the fifth end put Muirhead in charge and, though Fleming then cut the gap, two points in the eighth ensured Muirhead was victorious.

Muirhead, whose maiden victory came in 2009, was thrilled to win her seventh title.

"It feels as good as every other one," Muirhead told BBC Scotland. "Every year it seems to be getting tougher and tougher, which is great.

"We played well all week to get that title. We knew we had to play well and we brought our A-game when it counted.

"It is hard to keep on top. Every year, every competition, we've got people biting at our heels. We've got a big target on our back. We keep working very hard and never get complacent."

It was a first title for Lauren Gray who joined Team Muirhead last year.

"I feel absolutely delighted," she said.

"Everyone in Scotland is battling it out for a few years until they get that first championship. I've been on the wrong side of the coin a few times."

Anna Sloan believes the team are well prepared for a tilt at the World Championship title.

"We been playing well so we just need to build on that," she said.

"Our team performance has been consistent and solid. It's tough opposition out there but we're feeling in a good place right now. We're up for that challenge."

Vicki Adams cited the influence of coach Glenn Howard who took charge last year.

"Glenn obviously has a lot of experience in Canada," she said. "That's good for us as he can bring new ideas to the table and see how we can progress our game a little bit further."