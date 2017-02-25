BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Championships: GB crash out of four-man bob

GB crash out of world four-man bob

Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team of Bradley Hall, Joel Fearon, Bruce Tasker and Gregory Cackett crash out of the World Championships during their second run at Konigssee, Germany.

