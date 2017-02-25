BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Championships: GB crash out of four-man bob
GB crash out of world four-man bob
- From the section Winter Sports
Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team of Bradley Hall, Joel Fearon, Bruce Tasker and Gregory Cackett crash out of the World Championships during their second run at Konigssee, Germany.
WATCH MORE: Yarnold wins bronze at Skeleton World Championship
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired