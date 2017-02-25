BBC Sport - Lizzy Yarnold wins skeleton World Championships bronze

Yarnold wins bronze at skeleton Worlds

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold wins bronze at the Skeleton World Championships in Konigssee, Germany, with gold going to World Cup leader Jacqueline Lolling and fellow German Tina Hermann finishing second.

