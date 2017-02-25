BBC Sport - Lizzy Yarnold wins skeleton World Championships bronze
Yarnold wins bronze at skeleton Worlds
- From the section Winter Sports
Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold wins bronze at the Skeleton World Championships in Konigssee, Germany, with gold going to World Cup leader Jacqueline Lolling and fellow German Tina Hermann finishing second.
READ MORE: Yarnold wins bronze at Skeleton Worlds
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired