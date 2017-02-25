Lizzy Yarnold wins Skeleton World Championships bronze

Lizzy Yarnold is back in action after a year's break

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships Venue: Konigssee, Germany Date: 17-26 February Coverage: Live coverage on Connected TV, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold won bronze at the Skeleton World Championships in Germany.

The 28-year-old Briton was fastest in the first of Saturday's two runs to climb from fourth to third and she held her position in the final run.

Gold went to World Cup leader Jacqueline Lolling, with fellow German Tina Hermann finishing second.

Yarnold's overall time of two minutes 36.08 seconds was 0.73secs behind Lolling.

She returned to competition in December after taking a year out and will attempt to retain her Olympic title in South Korea next year.

Her Great Britain team-mate Laura Deas finished 10th, with Donna Creighton 22nd.