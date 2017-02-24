BBC Sport - Skeleton World Championships: Lizzie Yarnold fourth after first day in Germany

Yarnold fourth after first day at Worlds

Lizzie Yarnold's first run leaves her sitting in fourth position going into the last day of the Skeleton World Championships in Konigssee, Germany.

READ MORE: Lizzy Yarnold targets world skeleton medal after 'disappointing' comeback

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Yarnold fourth after first day at Worlds

Video

Five things we'll miss about Claudio Ranieri

Video

Ranieri let down by selfish players - Mourinho

Video

Bale hopes for Wales Euro 2016 'legacy'

Video

Premature, disloyal, gobsmacking - Lineker on Ranieri sacking

Video

Ranieri didn't lose dressing room - Leicester City caretaker

Video

'Shocking, unbelievable' - fans react to Ranieri sacking

Video

What does Wolfpack's Noble know about Toronto?

Audio

Leicester City sack Claudio Ranieri

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'I am not trying to be belligerent'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Conte takes tips from England rugby team

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired