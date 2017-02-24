Skeleton: Lizzy Yarnold fourth overnight in World Championships

Lizzy Yarnold is in contention for a medal at the World Championships in Germany

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships Venue: Konigssee, Germany Date: 17-26 February Coverage: Live coverage on Connected TV, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website

Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold sits fourth at the World Championships after the second run was cancelled because of heavy snow.

Yarnold, 28, completed her first run in 52.29 seconds, just 0.02secs outside the medal places, but had fallen to 13th after her second run.

However, the second run times will now not count towards the final standings.

Fellow Briton Laura Deas, 28, had moved up to a provisional second but will now resume on Saturday 13th in Konigssee.

Run three will begin at 07:30 GMT, with run four to follow from 09:30 GMT.

Yarnold is competing in her first World Championships since taking a year-long sabbatical.

The 2015 world champion, starting 15th, held on to fourth after the first round before a slide of 54.02 in round two saw her fall down the standings as conditions worsened.

Deas improved from a first run of 52.76 to post a total time of one minute 45.29 seconds after two completed runs, putting her into the silver medal position until the results were annulled.

Germany's Jacqueline Loelling is first with a time of 52.02, with compatriot and 2016 champion Tina Hermann 0.06secs behind and Canada's Elisabeth Vathje in third place.

Briton Donna Creighton is 22nd out of the 31 sliders.

In the men's competition, sliders were able to complete both runs on day one - Dominic Parsons the highest-placed Briton in ninth, 1.93 seconds behind leader Martins Dukurs of Latvia.

Fellow Britons Jeremy Rice and Jack Thomas are in 18th and 21st respectively, with the men's event set to conclude on Sunday.

Women's standings:

1 Jacqueline Loelling (Ger) 52.02 seconds

2 Tina Hermann (Ger) +0.06 seconds

3 Elisabeth Vathje (Can) +0.25 seconds

4 Lizzy Yarnold (GB) +0.27 seconds

5 Kim Neylemans (Bel) +0.33 seconds

Men's standings:

1 Martins Dukurs (Lat) 1 minute 41.95 seconds

2 Nikita Tregybov (Rus) +0.76 seconds

3 Axel Jungk (Ger) +0.86 seconds

4 Alexander Tretiakov (Rus) +0.90 seconds

5 Alexander Gassner (Ger) +0.97 seconds