BBC Sport - World Ski Championships 2017: Marcel Hirsher wins slalom gold - Dave Ryding misses out
Hirsher wins slalom gold as GB's Ryding misses out
- From the section Winter Sports
Austrian Marcel Hirscher wins men's slalom gold as Britain's Dave Ryding misses out on a medal after finishing 11th at the Alpine World Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland.
