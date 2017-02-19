Alpine World Ski Championships: Marcel Hirscher wins slalom

Media playback is not supported on this device Hirsher wins slalom gold as GB's Ryding misses out

Britain's Dave Ryding finished 11th in the slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships as Austrian Marcel Hirscher retained his title.

The 30-year-old was fourth after the first run in St Moritz in 46.96 seconds and was hoping to become the first British man to win a world medal.

But he returned 49.22 for one minute 36.18 seconds overall.

Hirscher claimed his sixth world championship medal with 1:34.75, ahead of compatriot Manuel Feller.

Hirscher, 27, who also won the world slalom title on home snow in Schladming in 2013, led after the first run and went on to finish 0.68 seconds ahead of Feller.

It added to the giant slalom he secured on Friday and silver in the combined event, taking Austria to the top of the medals table with three gold, four silver and two bronze, ahead of host nation Switzerland.

Felix Neureuther, winner of 10 World Cup slaloms and a former silver and bronze-medal winner at the past two worlds, claimed bronze, at 0.93 seconds, for Germany's first medal of the championships.

Ryding matched Britain's best ever alpine World Cup result when he finished second to Hirscher in the Kitzbuhel slalom in Austria last month.

He was leading after the first run but recorded the first podium of his career.

Britain's last world championship medal came from Evie Pinching in 1936.