BBC Sport - World Bobsleigh Championships 2017: Friedrich & Margis win 2-man bob in style
Friedrich & Margis win two-man bob in style
- From the section Winter Sports
Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis retain their two-man bobsleigh title at the World Championships in Koenigssee, Germany.
