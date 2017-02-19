BBC Sport - World Ski Championships 2017: Dave Ryding in contention after opening run
Opening run puts GB's Ryding in contention
- From the section Winter Sports
British skier Dave Ryding puts himself in contention for a medal with a strong opening run in the men's slalom at the Alpine World Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland.
Available to UK users only.
Watch the second run of the men's slalom from 11:45 GMT on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
WATCH MORE: Brilliant Shiffrin wins historic third title
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired