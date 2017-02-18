BBC Sport - World Ski Championships: Haitian skier competes in Switzerland

Haiti skier's unlikely World Championship adventure

Haiti's Celine Marti, a full-time police officer, competes in the skiing World Championships, despite only starting training for the event three months ago.

Available to UK users only.

