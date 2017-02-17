BBC Sport - Alpine Ski World Championships: Display plane causes camera crash
Display plane causes camera crash at Alpine Ski event
- From the section Winter Sports
Watch as the second run of the men's Giant Slalom at the Alpine Ski World Championships in St Moritz is delayed after a military air display plane clipped a cable, causing a camera to drop onto the course.
WATCH MORE: Near misses & epic fails at world team slalom
Watch Alpine World Ski Championships on the BBC
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired