BBC Sport - Alpine Ski World Championships: Display plane causes camera crash

Display plane causes camera crash at Alpine Ski event

Watch as the second run of the men's Giant Slalom at the Alpine Ski World Championships in St Moritz is delayed after a military air display plane clipped a cable, causing a camera to drop onto the course.

WATCH MORE: Near misses & epic fails at world team slalom

Watch Alpine World Ski Championships on the BBC

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Display plane causes camera crash at Alpine Ski event

Video

Wenger will decide future in March or April

Video

Russian pair crash in women's bobsleigh

Video

Man Utd players weren't focused in warm-up - Mourinho

Video

Player chases & fights steward after defeat

Video

Lescault trickery leads plays of the week

Video

Nyambe's footballing 'dream come true'

Video

Paralysed jockey Tylicki to have riding lesson

Video

Meet Laura Muir, the GB track star training to be a vet

Video

Myth around foreign coaches - Appleton

Video

Arsenal v EastEnders - Sutton boss' scouting battle

Video

Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal in memes

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired