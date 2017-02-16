Kazakhstan biathlon team cleared of doping at World Championships

The World Championships are behind held in Hochfilzen, Austria

The Kazakhstan biathlon team have been cleared of doping after samples taken before the World Championships in Austria all came back negative.

Austrian police raided the team's hotel on 9 February, seizing equipment and medicines, while 10 competitors had urine and blood samples taken.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) said it is not considering disciplinary action "at this point in time".

The Kazakh Olympic committee said the result was was "obvious and expected".

The raid was carried out after a cardboard box containing used medical equipment and documents police said indicated "indicating doping had taken place" - was found at a nearby petrol station last month.

The IBU added: "Since the investigations of the Criminal Intelligence Service Austria are still ongoing with regard to the evaluation of material found, the IBU reserves the right for any further disciplinary action based on any possible findings by the Austrian State Attorney at a later time."

The World Championships are taking place in the Alpine resort of Hochfilzen and finish on 19 February.