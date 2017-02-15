BBC Sport - Alpine world ski championships: Thrills and spills from team slalom event

Near misses & epic fails at world team slalom

Watch the skiers from the team slalom event at the world ski championships push themselves to the limit in St Moritz, Switzerland.

