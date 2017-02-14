BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: France beat Slovakia in team event

France win team event in slalom thriller

The French quartet of Adeline Baud Mugnier, Mathieu Faivre, Alexis Pinturault and Tessa Worley beat Slovakia in the team event of the Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland.

