BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Luca Aerni wins combined gold by 0.01 secs
Aerni wins combined gold at Worlds
- From the section Winter Sports
Luca Aerni of Switzerland win's the men's combined downhill and slalom by 0.01 seconds at the Alpine World Ski Championships, despite being in last place after the downhill leg.
Follow the Alpine World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.
Available to UK users only.
