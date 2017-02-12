World Cup Ski Slopestyle: Great Britain's James Woods comes second in Quebec

James Woods
Woods finished fifth in the men's ski slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics in 2014

Great Britain's James Woods has finished second at the World Cup Ski Slopestyle in Quebec.

Switzerland's Andri Ragettli won the freestyle skiing event with Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand in third.

Woods, 25, won gold in the ski big air at the X Games in Aspen last month.

"I kept it pretty mellow as I wanted to do a run I knew I could land," said the Winter Olympian. "I'm here to collect points but it's so good to know this type of run is still at the top."

