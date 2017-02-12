Charlotte Gilmartin: GB skater wins World Cup bronze in Minsk
-
- From the section Winter Sports
British short track speed skater Charlotte Gilmartin has won her second consecutive World Cup bronze medal.
She was third in the 1,000m in Minsk - 0.233 seconds behind winner, China's Han Yutong (1min 31.008 secs), with Dutch skater Rianne de Vries second.
Gilmartin also won bronze a week earlier, in the 1500m in Dresden.
Team-mate Elise Christie missed Minsk after suffering concussion but expects to be at next month's world championships in Rotterdam.