Charlotte Gilmartin: GB skater wins World Cup bronze in Minsk

Charlotte Gilmartin won a European 500m bronze medal in Turin last month

British short track speed skater Charlotte Gilmartin has won her second consecutive World Cup bronze medal.

She was third in the 1,000m in Minsk - 0.233 seconds behind winner, China's Han Yutong (1min 31.008 secs), with Dutch skater Rianne de Vries second.

Gilmartin also won bronze a week earlier, in the 1500m in Dresden.

Team-mate Elise Christie missed Minsk after suffering concussion but expects to be at next month's world championships in Rotterdam.