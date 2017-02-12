BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Switzerland's Beat Feuz win downhill world title
Switzerland's Feuz wins downhill world title
- From the section Winter Sports
Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins the men's downhill world title at the 2017 Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland, in a time of 1.38.91, beating Canada's Erik Guay and Austria's Max Franz.
WATCH MORE:Stuhec wins women's downhill gold
Follow the Alpine World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.
Available to UK users only.
