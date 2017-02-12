BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Switzerland's Beat Feuz win downhill world title

Switzerland's Feuz wins downhill world title

Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins the men's downhill world title at the 2017 Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland, in a time of 1.38.91, beating Canada's Erik Guay and Austria's Max Franz.

WATCH MORE:Stuhec wins women's downhill gold

Follow the Alpine World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Switzerland's Feuz wins downhill world title

Video

Late Daly try seals narrow England win

Video

Brilliant Ireland demolish Italy

Video

Arsenal not ready for Wenger exit - Keown

Video

Klopp excited by 'perfect Sunday' after win

Video

Referee was awful, says Bilic

Video

Stuhec wins women's downhill gold

Video

Mourinho pleased with 'phenomenal' first half

Video

Ref apologised for Sanchez 'handball' - Silva

Video

Highlights: Celtic 6-0 Inverness CT

Video

Daly scores dramatic late winning try

Video

Wenger unfazed by recent criticism

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired