Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins the men's downhill world title at the 2017 Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland, in a time of 1.38.91, beating Canada's Erik Guay and Austria's Max Franz.

Follow the Alpine World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.

