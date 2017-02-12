BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Ilka Stuhec wins downhill gold

Stuhec wins women's downhill gold

Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec becomes the new women's downhill world champion, taking gold with a time of 1.32.85 in St Moritz, Switzerland, beating Austria's Stephanie Venier and Lindsey Vonn of the US.

Follow the Alpine World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.

Available to UK users only.

