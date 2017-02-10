BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Switzerland's Wendy Holdener wins combined gold
Home favourite Holdener wins combined gold
- From the section Winter Sports
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener receives a rapturous reception from the home crowd as she wins gold in the ladies' combined event at the 2017 Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz.
