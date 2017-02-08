BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Skier trips out the gate

Skier trips at gate and goes sprawling

Kazakhstan's Tara Pimenov trips out of the gate and goes sprawling at the Alpine World Ski Championships.

Follow the Alpine World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.

Available to UK users only.

